Karachi's Korangi mobile market sealed over coronavirus SOP violations

KARACHI - A local mobile market in Korangi No 4 has been sealed over violations of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by the city administration to contain the threat of coronavirus.

The authorities have also imposed fines on several shops in the Badar Commercial and Saddar areas, reported Samaa Tv here on Thursday.

Moreover, two shops on the city’s Burns Road were also sealed. In Lyari’s UC 4 and 5, two shopkeepers and a coaching centre were issued final warnings.