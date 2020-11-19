Karachi's Korangi mobile market sealed over coronavirus SOP violations
Web Desk
08:38 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
Karachi's Korangi mobile market sealed over coronavirus SOP violations
Share

KARACHI -  A local mobile market in Korangi No 4 has been sealed over violations of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by the city administration to contain the threat of coronavirus.

 The authorities have also imposed fines on several shops in the Badar Commercial and Saddar areas, reported Samaa Tv here on Thursday.

Moreover, two shops on the city’s Burns Road were also sealed. In Lyari’s UC 4 and 5, two shopkeepers and a coaching centre were issued final warnings.

More From This Category
Karachi's Korangi mobile market sealed over ...
08:38 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
OPPO showcases three concept products at INNO DAY ...
11:53 AM | 18 Nov, 2020
Huawei announces selling all Honor assets
02:43 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
Realme Pakistan ranked the Top 1 smartphone brand ...
02:17 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
Top 5 best laptops you can buy in 2020
10:27 AM | 17 Nov, 2020
PM Imran approves National Job Portal for ...
07:52 PM | 16 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas opens up about dealing with racist remarks from family
03:47 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr