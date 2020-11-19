Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-November-19- Updated 09:00 AM
09:28 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 19, 2020 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 114 116
Bahrain Dinar BHD 401.3 403.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 119.5 121.5
China Yuan CNY 24.2 24.35
Danish Krone DKK 24.4 24.7
Euro EUR 187 189.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.35 17.6
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 493 495
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.03 38.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 100.15 100.85
Norwegians Krone NOK 16.95 17.2
Omani Riyal OMR 405.5 407.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.25 43.06
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.9 42.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 116 118
Swedish Korona SEK 17.85 18.01
Swiss Franc CHF 166.8 169.7
Thai Bhat THB 5.01 5.02
U.A.E Dirham AED 43 43.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 207.5 211
US Dollar ‎USD 158.5 159.5

