Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-November-19- Updated 09:00 AM
09:28 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 19, 2020 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|114
|116
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|401.3
|403.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|119.5
|121.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.2
|24.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|24.4
|24.7
|Euro
|EUR
|187
|189.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.35
|17.6
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.15
|2.22
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|493
|495
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|38.03
|38.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|100.15
|100.85
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|16.95
|17.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|405.5
|407.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.25
|43.06
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|41.9
|42.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|116
|118
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.85
|18.01
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|166.8
|169.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.01
|5.02
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43
|43.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|207.5
|211
|US Dollar
|USD
|158.5
|159.5
- Karachi Circular Railway starts operation today11:09 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan—19 November 202009:52 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:28 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
- Army called in to 'control law and order’ as tensions mounted over ...09:09 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
- Karachi's Korangi mobile market sealed over coronavirus SOP violations08:38 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
Amna Ilyas opens up about dealing with racist remarks from family
03:47 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Michael B. Jordan named PEOPLE magazine’s sexiest man alive01:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- ‘Friends’ reunion expected to film in March says Matthew Perry01:11 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar’s decaying mansions are being brought to ...01:09 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020