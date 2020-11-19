Army called in to 'control law and order’ as tensions mounted over alleged GB poll rigging

Caption: Source: Image: Samaa Tv

GILGIT - The Gilgit-Baltistan caretaker government on Wednesday called in the army to maintain law and order in the region.

According to local media reports, protests erupted in Gilgit after alleged rigging in the GBLA-2 constituency. The PPP’s Jameel Ahmed and the PTI’s Fatehullah Khan are contending for the seat, while their supporters took to the streets in favour of their candidates.

Earlier, PPP’s Jameel Ahmed had been leading the polls with over 609 votes until the night of November 15. But, on the next day mooring, the PTI candidate had won the seat by two votes. On this, the locals took to the streets and blocked the city’s roads and started the protest against the federal government.

PPP’s supporters also staged a sit-in in Gilgit which was addressed by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. For the last two days, a recount has been underway and the result is expected soon.

PML-N’s Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman ranks third in the GBLA-2 Gilgit-II polls.

The law and order situation remained very tense in Chilas and Gilgit. The authorities have requested the Ministry of Interior to send in 480 soldiers. It intends to deploy 300 troops in Gilgit and 180 in Chilas.

The troops have been summoned to assist the civil administration from November 18 to 23.

The ruling PTI won 10 seats in the November 15 elections, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results compiled by SAMAA TV. It was followed by independent candidates who secured seven seats.

The PPP won three seats, the PML-N two and the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen secured just one seat.