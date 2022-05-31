Mathira's new bold photos at beach set internet on fire
Web Desk
06:39 PM | 31 May, 2022
Source: Mathira (Instagram)
The bold and beautiful Mathira has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or hosting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

However, the Pakistani model is always under public scrutiny over her plethora of controversies, stunning looks, brazen nature and witty humour.

Nowadays, Mathira is busy vacationing in the USA and has been documenting her travelling diaries enthusiastically. She shared a glimpse of her holiday while making new friends and having fun.

" I’m so glad we met ♥️ Massive love to @therealhoopz love ya baby girl and @elaine.atomic ♥️ur too kind ???? @michaeljamesent hahahaha we never got a picture together but u always made a dul day full of life ???? buddy miss ya all @jmeeksofficial it was a pleasure getting to know u ! #mathira #newfriends"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

The pictures are being liked by her admirers and the comments section is also flooded with praise for the host. She has 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account and her pictures receive thousands of likes and compliments from her fans

