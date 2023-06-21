Sandal Khattak gets bail in Hareem Shah video leaks case

ISLAMABAD – In the federal capital, a court was informed that the well-known TikToker Sandal Khattak had recorded the videos of her former friend, TikToker Hareem Shah, with the latter’s consent.

Special Judge Central Islamabad presided over Khattak’s plea for post-arrest bail in the case related to the leaked Shah videos. After hearing the arguments, the judge granted her bail.

The suspect’s statement made on Tuesday contradicted her previous claim during a prior hearing where she denied filming Shah’s videos.

During the Tuesday hearing, Khattak’s lawyer stated that his client had not received any notice prior to the registration of two cases against her. He pointed out that Hareem Shah had filed two First Information Reports (FIRs) against Sandal Khattak, one in Lahore and the other in Peshawar.

The lawyer emphasized that Khattak had been live streaming and did not upload any pre-recorded videos on social platforms. He highlighted that no evidence was obtained from Khattak’s mobile phone and that TikTok’s policies prohibit the uploading of explicit videos.

Furthermore, the lawyer argued that Shah appeared to be laughing in the videos, indicating that they were filmed with her consent.

The lawyer contended that during Khattak’s custody, the authorities found no incriminating evidence against her, and there is no requirement for further interrogation.

He also pointed out that while Khattak’s phone was confiscated, Shah’s cellphone was not secured.

Considering the arguments presented, the judge granted bail to Sandal Khattak, who had been recently arrested after her initial bail plea was rejected.