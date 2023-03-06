Sandal Khattak accuses TikToker Hareem Shah of leaking videos for fame

After TikTok sensation Hareem Shah blamed her friends Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz for stealing her phone and leaking her private videos on social media, Sandal Khattak has spoken up to clear her name.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Khattak asked why Shah has not filed a case with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in this matter.

Sandal also claimed that Hareem had initially told her that the videos were filmed by her boyfriend, but now she is saying that her husband had filmed them. She pointed out that iCloud cannot be hacked and raised doubts about Hareem's story. Furthermore, she alleged that the person who filmed Hareem's video was her boyfriend and that leaking videos was a normal thing for her.

Sandal went on to reveal that her friendship with Hareem ended over a money dispute. According to her, Tiktoker had borrowed money from her and when Sandal asked for it back, Hareem started a fight. Sandal claimed that she did not take her money back and ended their friendship.

Finally, Sandal warned Hareem that if she fails to prove the allegations against her, she will file a damages case for levelling false accusations. It remains to be seen how this situation will develop in the coming days.

Earlier on in an interview, Hareem expressed regret for trusting her friends and allowing them access to everything in her home. She confirmed that the leaked videos were not fake and that they had threatened to leak them earlier.