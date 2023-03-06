Sami Khan wants to move on after offensive jibes in talk show

Actor Sami Khan recently faced criticism on a talk show where he was subjected to supposedly "funny" questions by comedian Sheikh Qasim, which insinuated that he had an unsuccessful career. A clip of the exchange went viral, and many actors came forward to support him.

In response to the overwhelming support, Sami Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to express his gratitude. He thanked everyone for their posts and private messages, saying that it meant a lot to him. He also talked about how patience is hard, but it makes one's belief stronger.

Sami went on to explain how the situation had affected his family, and he felt upset and hurt not only because of what he had gone through but also because of what his family had to endure. He prayed and put everything in God's hands, knowing that success and failure are in Allah's hands and not in people's. He emphasized that if Allah is with you, no one can harm you.

Before concluding his message, Sami urged his followers to leave the matter alone and not give it any more importance. He expressed his desire to move on and not further discuss the issue. He concluded by thanking everyone for their love and support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sami Khan ???? (@sami_khan.official)

After Sami's post circulated on Instagram, several celebrities' lauded his positive attitude.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Lafangey, Mein Hari Piya, Dil Zaar Zaar, Pyar Deewangi Hai, Tinkay Ka Sahara, Taqdeer, and Muhabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani.