Sami Khan wants to move on after offensive jibes in talk show

Actor Sami Khan recently faced criticism on a talk show where he was subjected to supposedly "funny" questions by comedian Sheikh Qasim, which insinuated that he had an unsuccessful career. A clip of the exchange went viral, and many actors came forward to support him.
In response to the overwhelming support, Sami Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to express his gratitude. He thanked everyone for their posts and private messages, saying that it meant a lot to him. He also talked about how patience is hard, but it makes one's belief stronger.
Sami went on to explain how the situation had affected his family, and he felt upset and hurt not only because of what he had gone through but also because of what his family had to endure. He prayed and put everything in God's hands, knowing that success and failure are in Allah's hands and not in people's. He emphasized that if Allah is with you, no one can harm you.
Before concluding his message, Sami urged his followers to leave the matter alone and not give it any more importance. He expressed his desire to move on and not further discuss the issue. He concluded by thanking everyone for their love and support.
After Sami's post circulated on Instagram, several celebrities' lauded his positive attitude.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Lafangey, Mein Hari Piya, Dil Zaar Zaar, Pyar Deewangi Hai, Tinkay Ka Sahara, Taqdeer, and Muhabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani.
KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.
Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.
The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a decline in its value in the domestic market as Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar in interbank market on hopes of revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,000 per tola and Rs1,715 per 10 grams to reach Rs198,000 and Rs169,753, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $8 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.19% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.92 as compared to yesterday’s Rs278.46.
