'Not funny' – Celebs come to Sami Khan's defense against insulting comments on talk show

During a talk show hosted by Fahad Mustafa, actor Sami Khan was subjected to a barrage of allegedly "funny" questions that questioned the success of his career.

Comedian Sheikh Qasim insinuated that Khan's films were unsuccessful, stating "You are so good-looking, there’s nothing wrong with you, but somehow your films don’t work out. Why?". Khan argued back, "No, sir, films are always a hit and miss. Salakhen and Wrong No. 2 were a hit. It’s a trial-and-error thing."

Qasim then countered, saying "But Wrong No. 2 wasn’t a bigger hit than Wrong No. 1." Khan defended himself by clarifying that the film was, indeed, a hit. Mustafa also supported Khan, telling Qasim, "It was a hit! Now, do you have a decent question?" Qasim persisted, asking, "Okay let’s see, Khalilur Rehman Qamar made a hit and in his next film, titled Kaaf Kanga, he cast you. That flopped. What would you say about that?"

Despite the uncomfortable and demoralizing situation, Khan handled the situation gracefully, dodging and laughing off the insinuations made against him.

A clip of the show soon went viral on social media, leading to several actors coming forward to defend Khan against the insensitive questioning. The incident sparked an important conversation about the need for respect and professionalism in the entertainment industry.

“This was so uncomfortable to watch. Sami Khan is a fabulous actor and one of the most respectful, committed professionals. Bravo to him for handling this with so much grace!” she added. “Degrading your guests or anyone else is not funny. If he wasn’t successful, he wouldn’t be a guest on [your] show,” pointed out Omar.

Former actor Aisha Uqbah Malik also noted that the questions were “not funny at all.” She added, “Sami Khan is an amazing actor, a thorough gentleman, an absolute joy to work with and a wonderful human being. These shows need to learn where to draw the line.”

Armeena Khan also expressed her dismay at the recent incident and stated that the questions were disrespectful and not amusing. She highlighted that Sami Khan is a skilled actor and a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, adding that he's one of her favourite co-stars. Despite the insults thrown at him, she noted that he remained composed and professional.

Other celebrities like Muneedb Butt and Sadia Khan condemned the act of Sheikh Qasim and expressed their support for Sami Khan. They acknowledged that Sami is a remarkable artist and a brilliant actor, and nobody has the right to disrespect him in such a manner and urged Sheikh Qasim to apologize for his behaviour.

Many others also voiced their criticism against the interview.