Pervez Musharrafs' granddaughter sets temperature soaring with new bold avatar

Maheen Khawaja 05:05 PM | 4 Mar, 2023
Pervez Musharrafs' granddaughter sets temperature soaring with new bold avatar
Source: Instagram

The Pakistani fashion industry has been showcasing some of the most confident, charming, and elegant models in the world. Among them is Zainab Raza, the granddaughter of the late General (r) Pervez Musharraf, who has taken the industry by storm.

Raza is an up-and-coming fashion and lifestyle influencer in Pakistan, who has quickly become one of the hottest names in the industry. Despite being just 23 years old, she has already made a significant mark in various fields.

From her beginnings as a fashion model, she has branched out into acting, content creation, fashion design, and real estate. With her ever-growing popularity, Zainab has become a well-known personality in Pakistan. Her latest photoshoot, which featured her in a ravishing and seductive appearance, has only added to her celebrity and fame.

Her recent Instagram picture of a bewitching photoshoot has left her fans in awe of her stunning looks. Zainab was dressed in an attractive black jersey skirt, ruched on the side to highlight her curves, and the overall appearance was extraordinary and jaw-dropping.

Her charming, sexy, and sizzling appearance in the dress, along with her super seductive body features and complexion, had her fans swooning over her.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ZAINAB RAZA (@zainabrj)

Her flawless skin and bold avatar were mesmerizing, leaving everyone wanting more. Her fans were captivated by her beauty and could not help but appreciate her stunning looks. The pictures garnered thousands of likes in only a few hours.

The writer is a staff member.

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,600 to reach Rs200,000 on Saturday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs1,372 to settle at Rs171,468.

In the international market, the yellow metal increased by $8 to reach $1,856 per ounce.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Mar-2023/pakistan-set-to-impose-25pc-luxury-tax-on-wide-ranging-items-to-woo-imf

