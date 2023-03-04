Top US official leads delegation to Pakistan next week to attend dialogue on counterterrorism

WASHINGTON – A US interagency delegation will visit Pakistan next week to attend the dialogue on developing approaches to tackle terrorism threats.

"Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg will lead a US interagency delegation to Pakistan March 6-7 to participate in the Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue," the US State Department in a press release on Friday.

"The United States and Pakistan will discuss the shared terrorist threats facing our two countries and develop policy-oriented strategies regarding cooperation in critical areas such as border security and countering the financing of terrorism."

The visit comes as the South Asian country witnessed an uptick in militant attacks in recent months after the banned TTP withdrew from the ceasefire agreement. Following the terror incidents, the US expressed readiness to assist Pakistan against the militancy challenges. One of the deadliest attack occurred earlier this year when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines, killing over 100 people.

The Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue also comes as both countries have expressed reservations over threats being posed by militants operating inside Afghanistan. Recently, a Pakistani delegation visited Kabul when it was assured of action against sanctuaries of terrorists involved in attacks against Pakistan.