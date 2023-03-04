Top US official leads delegation to Pakistan next week to attend dialogue on counterterrorism

WASHINGTON – A US interagency delegation will visit Pakistan next week to attend the dialogue on developing approaches to tackle terrorism threats.
"Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg will lead a US interagency delegation to Pakistan March 6-7 to participate in the Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue," the US State Department in a press release on Friday.
"The United States and Pakistan will discuss the shared terrorist threats facing our two countries and develop policy-oriented strategies regarding cooperation in critical areas such as border security and countering the financing of terrorism."
The visit comes as the South Asian country witnessed an uptick in militant attacks in recent months after the banned TTP withdrew from the ceasefire agreement. Following the terror incidents, the US expressed readiness to assist Pakistan against the militancy challenges. One of the deadliest attack occurred earlier this year when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines, killing over 100 people.
The Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue also comes as both countries have expressed reservations over threats being posed by militants operating inside Afghanistan. Recently, a Pakistani delegation visited Kabul when it was assured of action against sanctuaries of terrorists involved in attacks against Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 04, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|696.48
|703.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.07
|38.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.51
|37.91
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.31
|33.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.77
|165.77
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|679.95
|687.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|278.58
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,600 to reach Rs200,000 on Saturday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs1,372 to settle at Rs171,468.
In the international market, the yellow metal increased by $8 to reach $1,856 per ounce.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Mar-2023/pakistan-set-to-impose-25pc-luxury-tax-on-wide-ranging-items-to-woo-imf
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.