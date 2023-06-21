Search

Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over England in first Test

Web Desk 12:00 PM | 21 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

In an exhilarating Ashes showdown at Edgbaston, Australia clinched a thrilling victory by two wickets, propelling themselves to a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series 2023 under the leadership of skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

The final day brimmed with suspense, culminating in an extraordinary display by the ninth-wicket duo of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. Against a boisterous crowd, they forged an unyielding partnership of 55 runs, masterfully pursuing a target of 281.

This match held profound significance for Australia, as it served as redemption for their agonizing two-run defeat on the same grounds 18 years prior, where they narrowly fell short of a 282-run target. Cummins, unbeaten with a resolute 44 runs, and Lyon, undefeated with a commendable 16, guided Australia to their closest Ashes triumph in terms of wickets since 1907.

England seemed poised for victory when their captain, Ben Stokes, dismissed Usman Khawaja with a mesmerizing slower ball, and Joe Root showcased exceptional skill by snatching a return catch off Alex Carey. However, in the match’s final hour, Cummins and Lyon effectively countered England’s short-ball strategy, foiling their plans.

Tensions reached their zenith when Stokes almost executed a sensational diving catch to dismiss Lyon, only to lose control of the ball in the process. With three runs required and less than five overs remaining, Cummins skillfully guided Ollie Robinson towards the third man, where a diving Harry Brook fumbled, ultimately granting Australia an astonishing triumph.

The Edgbaston clash unquestionably lived up to its reputation as an Ashes classic, captivating fans with its high-stakes drama and enthralling cricket. The series now proceeds to the second Test at Lord’s on June 28, promising further excitement and heightened intensity.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

