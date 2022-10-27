Virat Kohli, Yadav help India to set huge target of 180 against Netherlands in T20 World Cup
SYDNEY – Star Indian batter Virat Kohli and opener Suryakumar Yadav slammed half-tons as India set a huge target of 180 against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup clash.
Kohli shines for the second time in recent matches as the 33-year-old ended the game unbeaten on 62 off 44 balls. Suryakumar Yadav finished their innings with massive six to get to his own half-century.
The power hitter remains unbeaten on 51 off 25 deliveries and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also scored half-ton off 39 balls.
Earlier, Men in Blue bagged the toss and opted to bat first against underdog Netherlands during the T20 World Cup 2022.
Both India and Netherlands, are playing their second game; Indian earlier clinched their opening match against Pakistan, while the Netherlands suffered a defeat at the hands of Bangladesh.
Squads
India: Rahul, Rohit (c), Kohli, Suryakumar, Hardik, Karthik (wk), Axar, Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar, Shami, Arshdeep
Netherlands: Vikramjit, O'Dowd, Cooper, Edwards (c/wk), Ackermann, de Leede, Pringle, van Beek, Ahmad, Klaasen, van Meekeren
