Here's how Pakistanis reacted to explosive revelations by DG ISPR, and DG ISI

ISLAMABAD – Reactions have started pouring in from political leaders, analysts, and even the public as the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt-General Nadeem Anjum and Pakistan Army spokesperson made shocking revelations in a rare appearance.

It was for the first time, the country’s spymaster comes on live television and commented on the conspiracy theories and responds to allegations against the armed forces, days after senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was murdered in Kenya.

As DG ISI and Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar unfold the political developments which were previously kept under wraps, the issue started trending on Twitter and social sites.

In his maiden appearance on the country’s live television, DG ISI revealed that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was offered an indefinite extension in service in March this year but he declined it.

He disclosed that he was an eyewitness to the life-long offer as it was made in my presence but the army chief rejected it on the spot.

In light of DG ISI’s shocking statements, the issue become the talk of the town, and here’s how people reacted to the development.

Without naming @ImranKhanPTI #ISI Chief Lt.Gen Nadeem Anjum said that COAS Gen Bajwa was offered an unlimited extension in last March. #DGISPR — Azaz Syed (@AzazSyed) October 27, 2022

The internal power struggle, fought through proxies, gets messier and messier. Fast moving to a stage when the main players will finally come out in the open themselves. — Salman Masood (@salmanmasood) October 26, 2022

DGI hints that Imran offered Gen Bajwa an extention for life in March, before the VONC. #DGISI pic.twitter.com/cXPy4ovwHi — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) October 27, 2022

Imran Khan has won the game of nerves second time since 27th March. Incredible mental strength.#DGISPR

Gen Bajwa

Generals pic.twitter.com/Qz7SOuhGcp — Ayesha Baloch (@balochafera) October 27, 2022

Tough days ahead for former PM Imran Khan after the unusual and unprecedented Presser of #DGISPR and DG ISI for the first time. How IK will response to sharp in-swinging yorker as things are getting serious in both Arshad Sharif case as well as IK's offer to the chief. — Mazhar Abbas (@MazharAbbasGEO) October 27, 2022

With Apologies to DG ISPR, DGI & Gen. Bajwa, this press conference was as intelligent & credible as that of Faisal Vawda! Creating doubts about ARY, Salman Iqbal & Imran Khan about Arshad Sharif's gruesome murder is like blaming Bhutto for surrender in Dacca! Forgot to blame RAW? — Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) October 27, 2022

If Gen Bajwa is a traitor then why was Imran Khan making offers to him till recently - and why was he (IK) secretly meeting him: DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) October 27, 2022