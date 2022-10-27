Here's how Pakistanis reacted to explosive revelations by DG ISPR, and DG ISI
Web Desk
02:44 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Here's how Pakistanis reacted to explosive revelations by DG ISPR, and DG ISI
ISLAMABAD – Reactions have started pouring in from political leaders, analysts, and even the public as the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt-General Nadeem Anjum and Pakistan Army spokesperson made shocking revelations in a rare appearance.

It was for the first time, the country’s spymaster comes on live television and commented on the conspiracy theories and responds to allegations against the armed forces, days after senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was murdered in Kenya.

As DG ISI and Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar unfold the political developments which were previously kept under wraps, the issue started trending on Twitter and social sites.

In his maiden appearance on the country’s live television, DG ISI revealed that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was offered an indefinite extension in service in March this year but he declined it.

He disclosed that he was an eyewitness to the life-long offer as it was made in my presence but the army chief rejected it on the spot.

In light of DG ISI’s shocking statements, the issue become the talk of the town, and here’s how people reacted to the development.

