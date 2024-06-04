South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the fourth match of the ICC T20 World Cup.

In the match held in New York, Sri Lanka set an easy target of 78 runs for South Africa, which they achieved in 16.2 overs with the loss of 4 wickets.

For South Africa, Quinton de Kock scored 20, Heinrich Klaasen 19, Aiden Markram 12, and Tristan Stubbs 13 runs. David Miller contributed 6 runs, and Reeza Hendricks made 4 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga took 2 wickets for Sri Lanka, while Nuwan Thushara and Dasun Shanaka each claimed one wicket.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first but were bowled out for 77 runs in the 20th over.

From the start, Sri Lanka faced difficulties with Kusal Mendis scoring 19 and Angelo Mathews 16 runs.

Kamindu Mendis scored 11, Dasun Shanaka 9, Charith Asalanka 6, and Pathum Nissanka 3 runs. Captain Hasaranga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Matheesha Pathirana, and Nuwan Thushara were all dismissed without scoring.

Maheesh Theekshana remained not out with 7 runs.

For South Africa, Anrich Nortje took 4 wickets for 7 runs in 4 overs. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj each took 2 wickets, while Ottniel Baartman claimed 1 wicket.