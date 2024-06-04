Fazalhaq Farooqi takes five-fer as Afghanistan defeat Uganda in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan defeated Uganda in a one-sided encounter in the fifth match of the T20 World Cup held at Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Chasing a target of 184 runs set by Afghanistan, Uganda's entire team was bowled out for just 58 runs in the 16th over.
From the start, Uganda's batting lineup struggled, with opener Ronak Patel scoring 4 runs and Roger Mukasa getting out without scoring. Simon Ssesazi managed 4 runs, and Dinesh Nakrani could only add 6 runs before getting out. Alpesh Ramjani also failed to score and was caught out.
Riaz Ali Shah and captain Brian Masaba couldn't stay at the crease for long, scoring 11 runs and 0 runs, respectively. Ronald Ssemanda showed some resistance with 14 runs before getting out, while Bilal Hassan scored 8, and Henry Ssenyondo failed to score. Cosmas Kyewuta remained not out with 2 runs.
For Afghanistan, pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi delivered an outstanding bowling performance, taking 5 wickets for just 9 runs in 4 overs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 1 wicket, and Naveen-ul-Haq managed to claim 2 wickets.
Earlier, Uganda won the toss and chose to field first. Batting against Uganda, Afghanistan posted a total of 183 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Afghan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran provided a solid start with a partnership of 154 runs. Ibrahim Zadran scored 70 runs off 46 balls with 1 six and 9 fours.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 76 runs off 45 balls, including 4 sixes and 4 fours. Najibullah Zadran could only score 2 runs, while Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai scored 4 and 5 runs, respectively. Mohammad Nabi remained unbeaten with 14 runs off 16 balls, and captain Rashid Khan scored 2 runs off 1 ball.
For Uganda, Brian Masaba and Cosmas Kyewuta each took 2 wickets, while Alpesh Ramjani claimed 1 wicket.
The Afghanistan playing XI included captain Rashid Khan, wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Uganda's team featured captain Brian Masaba, Ronak Patel, wicketkeeper Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Ronald Ssemanda, Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, and Henry Ssenyondo.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.45
|748.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.