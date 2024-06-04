Fazalhaq Farooqi takes five-fer as Afghanistan defeat Uganda in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan defeated Uganda in a one-sided encounter in the fifth match of the T20 World Cup held at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Chasing a target of 184 runs set by Afghanistan, Uganda's entire team was bowled out for just 58 runs in the 16th over.

From the start, Uganda's batting lineup struggled, with opener Ronak Patel scoring 4 runs and Roger Mukasa getting out without scoring. Simon Ssesazi managed 4 runs, and Dinesh Nakrani could only add 6 runs before getting out. Alpesh Ramjani also failed to score and was caught out.

Riaz Ali Shah and captain Brian Masaba couldn't stay at the crease for long, scoring 11 runs and 0 runs, respectively. Ronald Ssemanda showed some resistance with 14 runs before getting out, while Bilal Hassan scored 8, and Henry Ssenyondo failed to score. Cosmas Kyewuta remained not out with 2 runs.

For Afghanistan, pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi delivered an outstanding bowling performance, taking 5 wickets for just 9 runs in 4 overs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 1 wicket, and Naveen-ul-Haq managed to claim 2 wickets.

Earlier, Uganda won the toss and chose to field first. Batting against Uganda, Afghanistan posted a total of 183 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Afghan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran provided a solid start with a partnership of 154 runs. Ibrahim Zadran scored 70 runs off 46 balls with 1 six and 9 fours.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 76 runs off 45 balls, including 4 sixes and 4 fours. Najibullah Zadran could only score 2 runs, while Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai scored 4 and 5 runs, respectively. Mohammad Nabi remained unbeaten with 14 runs off 16 balls, and captain Rashid Khan scored 2 runs off 1 ball.

For Uganda, Brian Masaba and Cosmas Kyewuta each took 2 wickets, while Alpesh Ramjani claimed 1 wicket.

Afghanistan Squad:

The Afghanistan playing XI included captain Rashid Khan, wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Uganda Squad:

Uganda's team featured captain Brian Masaba, Ronak Patel, wicketkeeper Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Ronald Ssemanda, Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, and Henry Ssenyondo.