Supreme Court of Pakistan summer vacation 2024 shortened to clear backlog

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has shortened the summer break of the Supreme Court by one month owing to increasing backlog of pending cases.

A notification issued by the top court said that the summer vacation for judges of the apex court would begin from July 15 instead of June 15 this year.

A day earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) announced six-week-long summer vacation 2024 for the judges.

LHC judges will observe six weeks summer vacation from July 1 to August 31, 2024. All regional benches of the LHC including the principal one will remain closed during these days.

However, court hearings in certain cases will continue during this period, as per the schedule. These cases include bail applications, stay orders, and habeas corpus pleas.

The LHC will resume normal proceedings from Sept 1, 2024.