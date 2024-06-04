China warns of reciprocal measures against US visa curbs

BEIJING - The government of China has retaliated to the comments made by the Biden administration regarding the visa restrictions against officials from the Chinese central government and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, urged the U.S. on Monday to stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs and warned it would take reciprocal measures if the U.S. implements any visa restrictions.

The official made the remarks after the U.S. announced new visa restrictions on Chinese officials last week in response to a verdict issued by the Hong Kong court in a case involving conspiring to commit subversion.

Mao highlighted that the U.S. had abused visa restrictions, deliberately attacked the principle of "one country, two systems," smeared China's national security law and meddled with HKSAR's judicial matters.

"Such moves blatantly interfere in China's internal affairs and violate international law and basic norms governing international relations. China strongly deplores and opposes it," she was quoted as saying by CGTN.

Mao stated that the "primary election," orchestrated by individuals opposing China and aiming to disrupt Hong Kong, poses a significant threat to Hong Kong's constitutional order and jeopardizes national security.

"Among the defendants involved in the case, 31 have already pleaded guilty," the spokesperson said, adding that it is reasonable and lawful for the law enforcement and judicial authorities in HKSAR to carry out their duties under the law and punish all acts that undermine national security - a step she said is supported by the central government.

Mao emphasized that Hong Kong affairs are entirely China's domestic matters and should not be subject to external interference. The spokesperson further urged the United States to genuinely respect China's sovereignty and adhere to the rule of law in Hong Kong, as well as to comply with international law and fundamental norms governing international relations.