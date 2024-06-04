China warns of reciprocal measures against US visa curbs

BEIJING - The government of China has retaliated to the comments made by the Biden administration regarding the visa restrictions against officials from the Chinese central government and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.
Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, urged the U.S. on Monday to stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs and warned it would take reciprocal measures if the U.S. implements any visa restrictions.
The official made the remarks after the U.S. announced new visa restrictions on Chinese officials last week in response to a verdict issued by the Hong Kong court in a case involving conspiring to commit subversion.
Mao highlighted that the U.S. had abused visa restrictions, deliberately attacked the principle of "one country, two systems," smeared China's national security law and meddled with HKSAR's judicial matters.
"Such moves blatantly interfere in China's internal affairs and violate international law and basic norms governing international relations. China strongly deplores and opposes it," she was quoted as saying by CGTN.
Mao stated that the "primary election," orchestrated by individuals opposing China and aiming to disrupt Hong Kong, poses a significant threat to Hong Kong's constitutional order and jeopardizes national security.
"Among the defendants involved in the case, 31 have already pleaded guilty," the spokesperson said, adding that it is reasonable and lawful for the law enforcement and judicial authorities in HKSAR to carry out their duties under the law and punish all acts that undermine national security - a step she said is supported by the central government.
Mao emphasized that Hong Kong affairs are entirely China's domestic matters and should not be subject to external interference. The spokesperson further urged the United States to genuinely respect China's sovereignty and adhere to the rule of law in Hong Kong, as well as to comply with international law and fundamental norms governing international relations.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.45
|748.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.