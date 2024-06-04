NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs. 1.90 per unit

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced an increase in electricity prices for the month of June. According to the latest notification issued by NEPRA, the price of electricity per unit has been raised by approximately Rs. 1.90.

The notification further specifies that for the months of July and August, there will be an additional increase of 93 paisas per unit. This adjustment is part of the third quarterly adjustment for the current fiscal year.

As a result of these price hikes, consumers will face an additional financial burden amounting to Rs. 46.61 billion. The increased charges will be collected from consumers from June to August 2024.

This adjustment in electricity prices is a response to various economic factors and the need to manage the financial requirements of the power sector. The increased rates are expected to help mitigate the financial challenges faced by the energy providers and ensure a steady supply of electricity.

Consumers, however, may feel the impact of these increased rates in their monthly electricity bills, adding to the cost of living and raising concerns among the public about affordability and energy efficiency.