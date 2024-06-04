NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs. 1.90 per unit

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced an increase in electricity prices for the month of June. According to the latest notification issued by NEPRA, the price of electricity per unit has been raised by approximately Rs. 1.90.
The notification further specifies that for the months of July and August, there will be an additional increase of 93 paisas per unit. This adjustment is part of the third quarterly adjustment for the current fiscal year.
As a result of these price hikes, consumers will face an additional financial burden amounting to Rs. 46.61 billion. The increased charges will be collected from consumers from June to August 2024.
This adjustment in electricity prices is a response to various economic factors and the need to manage the financial requirements of the power sector. The increased rates are expected to help mitigate the financial challenges faced by the energy providers and ensure a steady supply of electricity.
Consumers, however, may feel the impact of these increased rates in their monthly electricity bills, adding to the cost of living and raising concerns among the public about affordability and energy efficiency.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.45
|748.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
