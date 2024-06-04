PIA announces massive cut in ticket prices for Saudi Arabia flights

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a massive cut in air tickets of flights for Saudi Arabia.

Under the limited offer, the national carrier will offer 30 percent discount on the tickets for flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Al-Qassim.

The offer will be available from June 10-16, a spokesperson of PIA said in a statement.

Last month, PIA announced a substantial 20% discount on airfares for Pakistani students embarking on educational journeys to China.

This commendable initiative by PIA came as a beacon of hope for students grappling with financial constraints while charting their course to pursue academic endeavors abroad.

As per PIA officials, this exclusive discount is tailored specifically for students travelling to China in pursuit of higher education. Moreover, the national carrier has magnanimously augmented the baggage allowance to a generous 60 kilograms, facilitating students in transporting their belongings seamlessly.