PIA announces massive cut in ticket prices for Saudi Arabia flights

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a massive cut in air tickets of flights for Saudi Arabia.
Under the limited offer, the national carrier will offer 30 percent discount on the tickets for flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Al-Qassim.
The offer will be available from June 10-16, a spokesperson of PIA said in a statement.
Last month, PIA announced a substantial 20% discount on airfares for Pakistani students embarking on educational journeys to China.
This commendable initiative by PIA came as a beacon of hope for students grappling with financial constraints while charting their course to pursue academic endeavors abroad.
As per PIA officials, this exclusive discount is tailored specifically for students travelling to China in pursuit of higher education. Moreover, the national carrier has magnanimously augmented the baggage allowance to a generous 60 kilograms, facilitating students in transporting their belongings seamlessly.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.45
|748.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
