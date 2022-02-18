Faisal Vawda moves SC against his lifetime disqualification

ISLAMABAD – PTI leader and former senator Faisal Vawda has moved the Supreme Court against his lifetime disqualification, seeking his restoration to the Senator’s seat.

Vawda, who was recently declared ineligible as a lawmaker for life by the ECP, had challenged the commission’s verdict in the IHC. However, the high court dismissed his petition.

The PTI leader has nominated ECP and the complainants who had challenged his election as a lawmaker as respondents in his apex court petition, maintaining that he didn’t hide any details from the election commission.

“The ECP exceeded its authority [...] ECP lacked jurisdiction to invoke Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution to disqualify me for life since it was not a court of law,” he argued in the petition, adding that he got US citizenship by birth.

Stating that the IHC hastily dismissed the plea for the revocation of his disqualification, Vawda sought his restoration on the Senator’s seat through nullification of ECP and IHC’s decisions.

The IHC on Thursday dismissed former federal minister Faisal Vawda’s plea seeking the revocation of his lifetime disqualification.