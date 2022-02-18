ATC extends Mohsin Baig’s physical remand for three days
ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Friday extended the physical remand of senior journalist Mohsin Baig for three more days.
The court ordered the journalist to appear before the court on Feb 21. However, it sent two employees of Mr Baig to jail on judicial remand.
A petition has also been filed in the ATC for obtaining Baig’s medical report. The petition was filed by the journalist’s counsel Latif Khosa.
The petition said Baig was patient of diabetes and was also suffering from other diseases. He was subjected to the worst torture by the FIA and the investigation agency and police conducted his medical checkup from the PIMS and Poly Clinic hospitals, it further stated.
Talking to media, Baig said that Imran Khan’s days of humiliation were quite near. “Imran will be in the same lock-up in which I have been put,” he said adding that he would keep on fighting till this fascist regime was over.
Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court has ordered Islamabad IG Police to submit a report regarding torture on senior journalist Mohsin Baig during police custody on Feb 21.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard petitions filed by the wife of Mohsin Baig seeking quashing of cases against the journalist on Friday.
Khosa informed the court that he was not allowed to meet Mohsin Baig yesterday. He said that his client was subjected to severe torture in the police station.
On this, the chief justice ordered the Islamabad IG Police to submit report about torture on the journalist during police custody in the next hearing.
