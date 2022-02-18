Pakistan grants citizenship certificate to woman stranded in Indian jail for years
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has initiated a process for the return of a woman, who has been languishing in an Indian jail for four years for entering the country without holding a visa.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told local media that a citizenship certificate has been issued to Sameera Abdul Rahman after completing the process of her family verification.
The Karachi-born woman was living in Qatar when she married an Indian man against the wishes of her family. Later, she moved to India along with her husband without a visa in 2016. Both were imprisoned by Indian authorities for violating the law.
Ahmed said that a letter has also been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard, adding that the Pakistani woman will be able to return to her country along with her daughter after receiving travel documents from the Pakistan High Commission in India.
Sameera gave birth to a baby girl in Indian jail in 2017, a report said, adding that her husband stopped pursuing case after he was released on bail.
After serving his sentence, Rahman has been shifted to a detention center in Bangalore where she moved a request to the government of Pakistan, seeking a citizenship certificate.
