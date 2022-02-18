Hareem Shah's new video with husband from Turkey goes viral
TikTok queen and controversial star Hareem Shah is getting showered with love and admiration by her husband Bilal Shah as the 30-year-old is currently sick.
Nowadays, the couple is proving to be quite the globe trotter as she continues to share her latest entertaining videos while having the time of her life in Istanbul, Turkey.
However, Shah's latest update shows that she is admitted to the hospital while her anxious spouse is the ultimate dotting husband who takes care of his wife including kissing Hareem on the cheek.
For the unversed, TikToker Hareem Shah rose to prominence with her controversies with Pakistani political personalities. She enjoys a huge fan following with her TikTok videos.
Earlier, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like wildfire on the internet. Despite the uproar, Hareem and her husband Bilal Shah have brushed the mean comments under the rug.
FBR initiates inquiry against TikToker Hareem Shah 10:49 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated an inquiry into Hareem Shah’s tax affairs and ...
