FIA arrests journalist Mohsin Baig over 'Murad Saeed's complaint'

ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist Mohsin Baig was arrested by Federal Investigation Agency from his home days after he passed comments about Minister Murad Saeed citing Reham Khan's book.

Reports in local media said the cybercrime wing officials conducted a raid at his residence in the country’s federal capital.

FIA officials claimed that Baig opened fire using a hand weapon at the raiding party but was nabbed after hours-long resistance.

پولیس اہلکار سنئیر صحافی محسن بیگ کے گھر داخل ہوگئے۔۔۔ محسن بیگ کے بیٹے حمزہ کو گرفتار کرنا چاہتے ہیں، پولیس#mohsinbaig @ICT_Police pic.twitter.com/iZXprP4J0g — Naeem Asghar (@naimjournalist7) February 16, 2022

Officials also mentioned that action had been taken on the request of the Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed.

In the clips doing rounds on social media, the arrested journalist can be seen toting a hand weapon while gunshots can be heard. Reports also claimed that a sub-inspector also sustained injuries during the incident.

Meanwhile, Baig has filed a petition against the ‘illegal detention’. Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal has ordered to produce Mohsin Baig in the court. Baig’s legal team claimed that officials conducted the raid without official warrants.

This is the second arrest made by the law enforcement agencies during the past week over anti-government comments as earlier a social activist was detained from Lahore over an alleged campaign against the first lady.

The development comes days after the country’s media watchdog PEMRA issued a show-cause notice to private TV channel News One over demeaning remarks made about Minister of Communications Murad Saeed during anchor Gharidah Faruqi’s show.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier chaired a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), during which he expressed displeasure over the indecent trend that consisted of personal attacks.

Condemning the act, the premier called it “cheap and intolerable”, adding that “such elements cannot be left unchecked and their actions have to be condemned.”