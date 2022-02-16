FIA arrests journalist Mohsin Baig over 'Murad Saeed's complaint'
Share
ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist Mohsin Baig was arrested by Federal Investigation Agency from his home days after he passed comments about Minister Murad Saeed citing Reham Khan's book.
Reports in local media said the cybercrime wing officials conducted a raid at his residence in the country’s federal capital.
FIA officials claimed that Baig opened fire using a hand weapon at the raiding party but was nabbed after hours-long resistance.
پولیس اہلکار سنئیر صحافی محسن بیگ کے گھر داخل ہوگئے۔۔۔ محسن بیگ کے بیٹے حمزہ کو گرفتار کرنا چاہتے ہیں، پولیس#mohsinbaig @ICT_Police pic.twitter.com/iZXprP4J0g— Naeem Asghar (@naimjournalist7) February 16, 2022
Officials also mentioned that action had been taken on the request of the Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed.
In the clips doing rounds on social media, the arrested journalist can be seen toting a hand weapon while gunshots can be heard. Reports also claimed that a sub-inspector also sustained injuries during the incident.
Meanwhile, Baig has filed a petition against the ‘illegal detention’. Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal has ordered to produce Mohsin Baig in the court. Baig’s legal team claimed that officials conducted the raid without official warrants.
This is the second arrest made by the law enforcement agencies during the past week over anti-government comments as earlier a social activist was detained from Lahore over an alleged campaign against the first lady.
PML-N activist arrested for running ‘malicious ... 10:21 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – Federal Investigation Agency has detained a social activist for running a ‘malicious ...
The development comes days after the country’s media watchdog PEMRA issued a show-cause notice to private TV channel News One over demeaning remarks made about Minister of Communications Murad Saeed during anchor Gharidah Faruqi’s show.
Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier chaired a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), during which he expressed displeasure over the indecent trend that consisted of personal attacks.
PEMRA issues show cause to News One for airing ... 10:49 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan media watchdog has issued a show-cause notice to News One for airing “demeaning, ...
Condemning the act, the premier called it “cheap and intolerable”, adding that “such elements cannot be left unchecked and their actions have to be condemned.”
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- FIA arrests journalist Mohsin Baig over 'Murad Saeed's complaint'12:22 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Years-long feud erupts again as Ben Cutting shows middle finger ...11:52 AM | 16 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Table-toppers Multan Sultans take on winless Karachi Kings ...11:19 AM | 16 Feb, 2022
- ‘Encouraging terrorism’ case: UK court announces verdict in MQM ...10:52 AM | 16 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan sees further decline in daily Covid count as positivity ...10:26 AM | 16 Feb, 2022
- ‘Jab We Met’ — Aamir Liaquat tells how he met Dania Shah (DP ...01:44 AM | 16 Feb, 2022
- Mansha Pasha and Aagha Ali's latest BTS video wins hearts06:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Peshawar University ‘closed’ to facilitate Gul Panra for PSL ...08:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022