PEMRA issues show cause to News One for airing ‘derogatory’ remarks about Murad Saeed

Web Desk
10:49 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
PEMRA issues show cause to News One for airing ‘derogatory’ remarks about Murad Saeed
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan media watchdog has issued a show-cause notice to News One for airing “demeaning, derogatory,” remarks about Federal Minister for Communications days after he was named as the "best performing minister".

The controversial remarks were aired in a program G for Ghharidah where a panel of analysts including Mohsin Baig, and Iftikhar Ahmad, made “defamatory” comments about Murad Saeed.

“It has been monitored and observed that M/s Air Waves Media (PvC) Ltd. (NEWS-ONE) aired a programme "G For Gharidah" on February 10, 2022 at 10:05 p.m. wherein following highly derogatory/demeaning remarks were aired without any editorial check”, the notice reads.

The clip, which shortly went viral on social media, showed journalists relating Murad Saeed’s performance with the context of a book of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife in which she quoted highly sensitive claims.

Director of the private channel Tariq Mahmood was also present in the program who claimed that Saeed topped the performance. Relating his comments about performance, he said only two people are serious about performing, first, the premier, and the other one is the minister.

As PEMRA took action and the issue was trending with PTI supporters lambasting panel guests, show host Gharidah Farooqi also took to social media where she claimed that the authorities started a crackdown after being questioned in a program.

The development comes days a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan rewarded the top ten ministries on the basis of their performance.

Murad Saeed named ‘best minister’ as PM Imran ... 11:48 AM | 10 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has been named as the best performing ...

More From This Category
Islamabad gunfight leaves one cop dead, another ...
11:31 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
Army chief visits Nagarparkar, spends day with ...
09:51 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
PDM decides to bring no-confidence motion against ...
10:35 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
Pakistan’s visually impaired archers gear up ...
06:20 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
Dr Aamir Liaquat's third marriage sparks meme ...
08:07 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
Clothing brand ÉLAN lands in hot waters for ...
05:55 PM | 11 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dania Shah's family reacts to her marriage to Aamir Liaquat
09:49 PM | 11 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr