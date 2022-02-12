PEMRA issues show cause to News One for airing ‘derogatory’ remarks about Murad Saeed
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan media watchdog has issued a show-cause notice to News One for airing “demeaning, derogatory,” remarks about Federal Minister for Communications days after he was named as the "best performing minister".
The controversial remarks were aired in a program G for Ghharidah where a panel of analysts including Mohsin Baig, and Iftikhar Ahmad, made “defamatory” comments about Murad Saeed.
“It has been monitored and observed that M/s Air Waves Media (PvC) Ltd. (NEWS-ONE) aired a programme "G For Gharidah" on February 10, 2022 at 10:05 p.m. wherein following highly derogatory/demeaning remarks were aired without any editorial check”, the notice reads.
The clip, which shortly went viral on social media, showed journalists relating Murad Saeed’s performance with the context of a book of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife in which she quoted highly sensitive claims.
مرادسعید کی جس کارکردگی پر پہلانمبر ملا ہے وہ ریحام کی کتاب میں ہے؛ محسن بیگ— Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) February 11, 2022
مرادسعید نےکارکردگی میں سب کو پیچھےچھوڑدیا مزید نہ پوچھیں پیمرا موجود ہے؛طارق محمود
مرادسعید کی کارکردگی کےالزامات سب کےسامنےموجود ہیں؛افتخاراحمد
میں مرادسعید کی کارکردگی بارے اتفاق کرتاہوں؛ جنرل امجد pic.twitter.com/TzGv09EZeN
Director of the private channel Tariq Mahmood was also present in the program who claimed that Saeed topped the performance. Relating his comments about performance, he said only two people are serious about performing, first, the premier, and the other one is the minister.
As PEMRA took action and the issue was trending with PTI supporters lambasting panel guests, show host Gharidah Farooqi also took to social media where she claimed that the authorities started a crackdown after being questioned in a program.
وفاقی کابینہ وزراء کی کارکردگی پر کیے جانے والے پروگرام سے حکام نالاں، غیر قانونی طور پر نیوزون ٹی وی کو ملک بھر میں بند کرانے کیلئے سرگرمیاں۔ https://t.co/vKnvFRACxW— Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) February 11, 2022
The development comes days a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan rewarded the top ten ministries on the basis of their performance.
Murad Saeed named ‘best minister’ as PM Imran ... 11:48 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has been named as the best performing ...
