Islamabad gunfight leaves one cop dead, another injured
Two suspects have been detained as probe launched
Share
ISLAMABAD – A federal law enforcer was martyred and another injured in a shootout in Islamabad Saturday morning.
Reports in local media said the shootout took place near the Bhara Kahu police station. Sub-inspector Liaquat Ali was on routine patrol when two car-borne assailants opened fire on a passerby.
During the exchange of fire, a suspect suffered injuries, while another man was apprehended. Meanwhile, SI Liaquat Ali was killed in the exchange of fire, whose body has now been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.
SSP Operations Islamabad Faisal Kamran said that the attack occurred in wake of an old enmity between the two parties.
Cop martyred, two militants killed in Islamabad ... 02:43 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – A federal law enforcer has been martyred and two others suffered injuries in a rare shootout in ...
“One suspect suffered injuries,” he said adding they obtained CCTV footage of the entire episode and the investigation is underway.
Reham Khan's secretary escapes gun attack in ... 12:52 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Ex-wife of Pakistan’s Prime Minister and journalist Reham Khan reportedly escaped an attack ...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Islamabad gunfight leaves one cop dead, another injured11:31 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
- PEMRA issues show cause to News One for airing ‘derogatory’ ...10:49 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
- US to split $7bn in frozen Afghan assets between humanitarian aid, ...10:24 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Army chief visits Nagarparkar, spends day with troops09:51 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan reports 3,019 new Covid infections, positivity rate drops to ...09:28 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
- ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry is releasing his autobiography this ...08:31 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- ‘Baarwan Khiladi’ – First trailer of Mahira Khan’s maiden ...07:46 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigar Jae’ - Aamir Liaquat sings for his new bride06:45 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021