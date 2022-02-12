Islamabad gunfight leaves one cop dead, another injured

Two suspects have been detained as probe launched
11:31 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
Islamabad gunfight leaves one cop dead, another injured
ISLAMABAD – A federal law enforcer was martyred and another injured in a shootout in Islamabad Saturday morning.

Reports in local media said the shootout took place near the Bhara Kahu police station. Sub-inspector Liaquat Ali was on routine patrol when two car-borne assailants opened fire on a passerby.

During the exchange of fire, a suspect suffered injuries, while another man was apprehended. Meanwhile, SI Liaquat Ali was killed in the exchange of fire, whose body has now been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

SSP Operations Islamabad Faisal Kamran said that the attack occurred in wake of an old enmity between the two parties.

“One suspect suffered injuries,” he said adding they obtained CCTV footage of the entire episode and the investigation is underway.

