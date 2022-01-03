PM Imran's ex-wife Reham Khan escapes gun attack unharmed
Gun shots fired at Khan’s vehicle while she was returning from a wedding
ISLAMABAD – Ex-wife of Pakistan’s Prime Minister and journalist Reham Khan reportedly escaped an attack unharmed as she was on his way her way back from her nephew's wedding late Sunday night.
Reham, in a recent tweet, said that she narrowly escaped a gun attack in the country’s federal capital. She said I was returning home from my nephew’s wedding when my vehicle comes under attack as two men on a motorcycle held the vehicle at gunpoint.
On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at & two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!! I had just changed vehicles.— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) January 2, 2022
My PS & driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & the greedy!!
“I had just changed vehicles. My personal secretary and driver were in the car,” the former BBC presenter said. She also demanded that the so-called government should be held accountable for it [the attack]”.
Reham, who is a major critic of the premier after the two parted ways after 10 months of marriage, in another tweet shared a picture of a police complaint lodged in Shams Colony Islamabad police station.
Reham Khan talks about her new 'romantic story' 04:20 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
Reham Khan who is a former TV anchor and ex-wife of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has made her way to headlines ...
The 48-year-old in a recent tweet shared the first information report which was lodged under sections 506, 341, and 511 of PPC.
Thank you to @SaudKhan317 @ICT_Police @Spi9 for his professionalism. pic.twitter.com/3CaI5ulWeC— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) January 3, 2022
