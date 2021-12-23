Reham Khan talks about her new 'romantic story'

Reham Khan who is a former TV anchor and ex-wife of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has made her way to headlines once again.

Earlier, Khan’s controversial book created a ruckus after it was published but now she has revealed about her upcoming television project.

Delving into details, the 48-year-old explained that her upcoming endeavours are writing projects and talked about the drama she has written in her recent interview with Current Pk.

Revealing about the genre of the drama, she said the drama is a beautiful romantic story. She has finalized the script of the drama and soon it will be in the production phase.

While the love saga will be different and unique, it is essentially a traditional plotline and will have the typical Saas Bahu element in it. She said that the story will be purely for some television channel.

Reham also told that she has now shifted back to Pakistan and will spend a good time here. She also talked about her favourite actors and politicians.