China’s top army commander calls on Pakistan Army Chief

RAWALPINDI – General Li Qiaoming, Commander of the People's Liberation Army Ground Forces, called on General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters on Monday.
The meeting afforded an opportunity for in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security, military training, and measures to further augment bilateral defence cooperation, the ISPR said in a statement.
COAS Munir underscored the robust relations between the Pakistan Army and the People's Liberation Army, highlighting the ongoing bilateral military cooperation as a testament to the enduring brotherhood between the two nations.
The visiting dignitary expressed admiration for Pakistan's concerted efforts in combating terrorism and extremism, acknowledging the unwavering professionalism and dedication of the Pakistan Army.
Gen Asim Munir expressed his gratitude to the dignitary, reiterating that Pakistan deeply cherishes its fraternal ties with China.
Earlier, upon arrival at the General Headquarters, General Li Qiaoming paid respects at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada by laying a floral wreath, and was presented with a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army, in a ceremonial display of respect and hospitality.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
