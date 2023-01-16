Maulana Maududi’s daughter Asma Maududi passes away in Lahore

Asma Maududi, the daughter of Jamaat-e-Islami founder Maulana Abul A'la al-Maududi, passed away at the age of 78 after a prolonged illness.

Reports in local media quoting family members and JI leaders reported the death of Asma Maududi.

The second child of one of Maududi, who was best known for being the most systematic thinker of modern Islam, was suffering from pneumonia for a couple of days besides battling cancer for years.

The funeral prayer of the deceased will be held today at the residence of Syed Umar Farooq Maududi in Model Town, Lahore.

Several Jamaat e Islami leaders including Siraj-ul Haq, Liaqat Baloch, and others expressed condolences on her demise.

Asma reportedly spent all her life to further expanding the mission of his late father Abul A'la al-Maududi, a noted Islamic scholar, jurist, historian, journalist, activist, and scholar in South Asia.