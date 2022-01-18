Cop martyred, two militants killed in Islamabad shootout
Interior minister says rare gun fight marks start of terror attacks in capital
Share
ISLAMABAD – A federal law enforcer has been martyred and two others suffered injuries in a rare shootout in Islamabad.
Reports in local media said that the gun battle started when two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on a checkpoint in the Karachi Company area in the federal capital. The deceased cop was identified as Head Constable Munawar.
Both terrorists were killed on the spot when policemen returned fire while no terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack till the filing of this report.
پولیس اہلکاروں پر دہشت گردوں کی فائرنگ سے ایک جانباز پولیس افسر منور شہید ہوگئے جبکہ 2 پولیس اہلکار روز امین اور راشد زخمی ہیں۔آئی جی اسلام آباد محمد احسن یونس سینئر افسران کے ہمراہ ہسپتال پہنچ گئے۔ زخمی پولیس اہلکاروں کی عیادت کی۔1/2 pic.twitter.com/pzYu8w1qDO— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) January 17, 2022
The wounded officers received treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has ordered an inquiry into the incident, as the attacks is said to be a rare security breach in the heavily guarded capital.
18 جنوری— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) January 18, 2022
اسلام آباد پولیس کے شہید کانسٹیبل کی نماز جنازہ میں شرکت کے بعد میڈیا سے گفتگو۔
کل کراچی کمپنی کے پاس دہشتگردی کا واقع ہوا
ہیڈ کانسٹیبل منور ڈیوٹی پر موجود تھے فائرنگ سے شہید ہوئے
یہ چوری یا ڈکیتی کا واقع نہیں ہے دہشتگردوں نے فائرنگ کی ہے@ICT_Police @GovtofPakistan pic.twitter.com/VnxqBOD9VP
Speaking with journalists after the funeral prayer of the martyred cop, he said this was not an incident theft. Millitants opened fire on police officials. He warned that terror incidents have started taking place in Islamabad.
Authorities needed to remain alert, as he noted the incident was terrorism. He also revealed that the authorities had tracked down the sleeper cell of the terrorists through their motorcycle.
Pakistan Army says talks with TTP suspended, ... 12:04 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said on Wednesday ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
-
- Cop martyred, two militants killed in Islamabad shootout02:43 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- SSGC General Manager terminated for harassing female employees02:30 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Blast derails passenger train in Balochistan’s Sibi, several injured01:51 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Indian PM Modi trolled over teleprompter faux pas during WEF speech ...01:22 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Sajal Aly's brother pens a beautiful birthday message for his sister10:06 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Nora Fatehi flaunts her ultra glam look in latest clicks05:34 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Sania Mirza all praise for the lovely bond between Anushka Sharma and ...07:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021