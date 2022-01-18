Cop martyred, two militants killed in Islamabad shootout

ISLAMABAD – A federal law enforcer has been martyred and two others suffered injuries in a rare shootout in Islamabad.

Reports in local media said that the gun battle started when two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on a checkpoint in the Karachi Company area in the federal capital. The deceased cop was identified as Head Constable Munawar.

Both terrorists were killed on the spot when policemen returned fire while no terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack till the filing of this report.

پولیس اہلکاروں پر دہشت گردوں کی فائرنگ سے ایک جانباز پولیس افسر منور شہید ہوگئے جبکہ 2 پولیس اہلکار روز امین اور راشد زخمی ہیں۔آئی جی اسلام آباد محمد احسن یونس سینئر افسران کے ہمراہ ہسپتال پہنچ گئے۔ زخمی پولیس اہلکاروں کی عیادت کی۔1/2 pic.twitter.com/pzYu8w1qDO — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) January 17, 2022

The wounded officers received treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has ordered an inquiry into the incident, as the attacks is said to be a rare security breach in the heavily guarded capital.

18 جنوری

اسلام آباد پولیس کے شہید کانسٹیبل کی نماز جنازہ میں شرکت کے بعد میڈیا سے گفتگو۔



کل کراچی کمپنی کے پاس دہشتگردی کا واقع ہوا



ہیڈ کانسٹیبل منور ڈیوٹی پر موجود تھے فائرنگ سے شہید ہوئے



یہ چوری یا ڈکیتی کا واقع نہیں ہے دہشتگردوں نے فائرنگ کی ہے@ICT_Police @GovtofPakistan pic.twitter.com/VnxqBOD9VP — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) January 18, 2022

Speaking with journalists after the funeral prayer of the martyred cop, he said this was not an incident theft. Millitants opened fire on police officials. He warned that terror incidents have started taking place in Islamabad.

Authorities needed to remain alert, as he noted the incident was terrorism. He also revealed that the authorities had tracked down the sleeper cell of the terrorists through their motorcycle.