Cop martyred, two militants killed in Islamabad shootout

Interior minister says rare gun fight marks start of terror attacks in capital
02:43 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Cop martyred, two militants killed in Islamabad shootout
ISLAMABAD – A federal law enforcer has been martyred and two others suffered injuries in a rare shootout in Islamabad.

Reports in local media said that the gun battle started when two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on a checkpoint in the Karachi Company area in the federal capital. The deceased cop was identified as Head Constable Munawar.

Both terrorists were killed on the spot when policemen returned fire while no terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack till the filing of this report.

The wounded officers received treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has ordered an inquiry into the incident, as the attacks is said to be a rare security breach in the heavily guarded capital.

Speaking with journalists after the funeral prayer of the martyred cop, he said this was not an incident theft. Millitants opened fire on police officials. He warned that terror incidents have started taking place in Islamabad.

Authorities needed to remain alert, as he noted the incident was terrorism. He also revealed that the authorities had tracked down the sleeper cell of the terrorists through their motorcycle.

