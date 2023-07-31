BISE Multan Matric Result 2023 (Check results here)

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, BISE Multan has announced Matric results 2023 for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II.

The candidates can check the results here https://results.bisemultan.edu.pk/

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.

How to check BISE Multan Matric Result 2023 through SMS?

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800293.

Several boards in Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of SSC (10th Class), Annual Examination 2023 results today.