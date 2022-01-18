Zayn Malik joins dating app after Gigi Hadid breakup

Popular British singer Zayn Malik has been in the headlines ever since the devastating news of his breakup with supermodel Gigi Hadid stormed the internet.

Now, the 28-year-old is declaring his single status as he has reportedly joined a dating app titled WooPlus which describes itself as a platform for 'curvy people' who wish to find love.

The following news comes after Malik admitted that he likes fuller women in 2016 during a Billboard interview. "I like girls that are a bit chunky in certain areas — the nice areas. I like a fuller woman,"

In his leaked profile photo, Zayn who goes by 'Zed' on the app, is spotted in a bushy beard in his picture with smiley faces on the photo.

Moreover, Zayn split with Gigi three months ago after an altercation scandal with her mother Yolanda Hadid. The ex-couple share one-year-old daughter Khai.

Recently, shocking news surfaced online which revealed that Zayn Malik had cheated on Gigi Hadid with TOWIE star Abi Clarke.

As reported by The Sun, Clarke told her friend that Malik was 'obsessed' with her and their romance was like that from Fifty Shades of Grey.