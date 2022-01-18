Amal Muneeb wins hearts as her adorable singing video goes viral
Pakistani celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal has been the most adored star kid in Pakistan as the internet obsesses over the little princess.
This time around, the two-year-old bundle of joy left the netizens mesmerised by her cuteness as a video of her singing her heart out has gone viral on social media.
Little Amal was the ultimate heart stealer as she was spotted in a cute black ethnic dress setting the stage ablaze as she tunefully sang Frozen famous track Let It Go at a family wedding.
The Ishq Tamasha star took to her Instagram handle and documented the adorable singing video of her babygirl.
Back in 2018, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony. Later, the couple welcomed a daughter Amal Muneeb in 2019.
