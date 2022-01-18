Amal Muneeb wins hearts as her adorable singing video goes viral

Web Desk
02:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Amal Muneeb wins hearts as her adorable singing video goes viral
Share

Pakistani celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal has been the most adored star kid in Pakistan as the internet obsesses over the little princess.

This time around, the two-year-old bundle of joy left the netizens mesmerised by her cuteness as a video of her singing her heart out has gone viral on social media.

Little Amal was the ultimate heart stealer as she was spotted in a cute black ethnic dress setting the stage ablaze as she tunefully sang Frozen famous track Let It Go at a family wedding.

The Ishq Tamasha star took to her Instagram handle and documented the adorable singing video of her babygirl.

Back in 2018, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony. Later, the couple welcomed a daughter Amal Muneeb in 2019.

Aiman Khan advises Tiktok star Jannat Mirza to ... 07:40 PM | 8 Jan, 2022

Rapid-fire rounds on talk shows are fiery and spontaneous with some interesting revelations that give headline grab ...

More From This Category
Indian PM Modi trolled over teleprompter faux pas ...
01:22 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Sajal Aly's brother pens a beautiful birthday ...
10:06 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
Nora Fatehi flaunts her ultra glam look in latest ...
05:34 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
Sania Mirza all praise for the lovely bond ...
07:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
Ayesha Omar spotted enjoying vacations in Dubai
04:53 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
Areeba Habib and husband Saadain spotted dancing ...
04:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amal Muneeb wins hearts as her adorable singing video goes viral
02:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr