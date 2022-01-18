Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin share stunning portrait from Kartarpur
Web Desk
03:46 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin share stunning portrait from Kartarpur
Share

Lovebirds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as the couple shared stunning portraits from their visit to Kartarpur.

The newlyweds are quite the globe trotters and their enthralling Instagram feed is proof of their travelling adventures.

Taking to Instagram, Ahsan shared an adorable photo alongside the Jalan star with the picturesque view of Gurdwara in the backdrop. They both have covered their heads in honour of the holy place.

The Ishq Hai star is dressed up in a sleek white shirt with black pants while her husband sported a grey shirt with jeans.

Earlier, Khan and Moshin tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10, 2021, followed by a fairytale reception on September 12, 2021.

Minal Khan reveals why she married Ahsan Mohsin ... 09:28 PM | 15 Jan, 2022

KARACHI - Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram recently appeared in Wajahat Rauf’s  The Voice ...

More From This Category
Hira Mani lands in hot waters over fight with ...
05:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Ushna Shah leaves fans stunned with latest video
05:15 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Adnan Siddiqui takes a hilarious jibe at Humayun ...
04:17 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Zayn Malik joins dating app after Gigi Hadid ...
03:30 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Amal Muneeb wins hearts as her adorable singing ...
02:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Sajal Aly's brother pens a beautiful birthday ...
10:06 PM | 17 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani lands in hot waters over fight with former manager 
05:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr