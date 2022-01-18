Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin share stunning portrait from Kartarpur

Lovebirds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as the couple shared stunning portraits from their visit to Kartarpur.

The newlyweds are quite the globe trotters and their enthralling Instagram feed is proof of their travelling adventures.

Taking to Instagram, Ahsan shared an adorable photo alongside the Jalan star with the picturesque view of Gurdwara in the backdrop. They both have covered their heads in honour of the holy place.

The Ishq Hai star is dressed up in a sleek white shirt with black pants while her husband sported a grey shirt with jeans.

Earlier, Khan and Moshin tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10, 2021, followed by a fairytale reception on September 12, 2021.