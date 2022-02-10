Murad Saeed named ‘best minister’ as PM Imran awards ‘appreciation certificates’

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has been named as the best performing minister as Prime Minister Imran Khan awards appreciation certificates.

Reports in local media said the premier has awarded appreciation certificates to the best-performing members of the incumbent government. Extra allowances will also be provided to employees of the ministries.

The ceremony for distribution of appreciation certificates was held at the Prime Minister's office, while ministers and concerned officials from the ministries have been invited to attend the ceremony.

LIVE #APPNews : Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI addressing the distribution ceremony of appreciation certificates among the 10 best performing federal ministries #Islamabad @PakPMO https://t.co/fFhNaLrNuD — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) February 10, 2022

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Shehzad Arbab earlier submitted the report to the Prime Minister's Office.

Dr. Sania, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid, Farogh Nasim, Murad Saeed, Amin Aslam, Hammad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhry, and Abdul Razzak Dawood are reportedly named for the honour.

