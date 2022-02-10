Murad Saeed named ‘best minister’ as PM Imran awards ‘appreciation certificates’
Web Desk
11:48 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
Murad Saeed named ‘best minister’ as PM Imran awards ‘appreciation certificates’
Share

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has been named as the best performing minister as Prime Minister Imran Khan awards appreciation certificates.

Reports in local media said the premier has awarded appreciation certificates to the best-performing members of the incumbent government. Extra allowances will also be provided to employees of the ministries.

The ceremony for distribution of appreciation certificates was held at the Prime Minister's office, while ministers and concerned officials from the ministries have been invited to attend the ceremony.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Shehzad Arbab earlier submitted the report to the Prime Minister's Office.

Dr. Sania, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid, Farogh Nasim, Murad Saeed, Amin Aslam, Hammad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhry, and Abdul Razzak Dawood are reportedly named for the honour.

More to follow…

More From This Category
FBR initiates inquiry against TikToker Hareem Shah
10:49 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
Terrorist killed in North Waziristan gunfight: ...
10:26 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
Federal govt announces 15pc increase in govt ...
09:53 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
Pakistan summons Indian envoy over hijab ban in ...
12:12 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
Former Lahore DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf ...
10:37 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Noor Mukadam murder case: Main accused Zahir ...
09:54 PM | 9 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syeda Tuba takes ‘Khula’ from Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain
11:03 PM | 9 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr