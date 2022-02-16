Injured Australian fast bowler Michael Neser ruled out of Pakistan tour
Web Desk
01:22 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Uncapped fast bowler Mark Steketee has been called into Australia’s Test squad, replacing fellow Queenslander Michael Neser.

The 28-year-old will be off to Pakistan for Australia’s first tour of the country in 24 years.

Neser suffered a side strain injury in Queensland’s domestic one-day clash with NSW on Monday.

It is a cruel blow for the paceman, who impressed on Test debut against England in December before being left out for the next match at the MCG.

Steketee will line-up in Friday’s Sheffield Shield game against Victoria in a final chance to impress before heading overseas.

Bulls teammates Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Swepson will join Steketee in the match at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Steketee has taken 182 wickets at 25.67 in 51 first-class matches, taking eight wickets in Queensland’s last-start defeat against NSW.

Star batter Steve Smith suffered a concussion during Australia’s Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka but is not considered to be in any doubt for the tour.

The first match of Australia’s three-Test tour of Pakistan gets underway on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

It will be Australia’s first overseas tour since the 2019 Ashes and the team’s first Test series since Justin Langer’s resignation as coach earlier this month.

