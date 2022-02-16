Supreme Court trashes plea against sealing of Monal restaurant
01:05 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Top court rejected a plea against the sealing of hilltop restaurant Monal which was built on encroached land in the national park.

Reports in local media said Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan of the Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking to quash Islamabad High Court’s decision against Monal restaurant.

At a hearing on Wednesday, the appellant’s counsel argued that IHC had ordered to seal the restaurant without recording the evidence. He also mentioned that the famous restaurant was closed before written orders were issued by the court.

CDA and the administration are already fighting the case in the civil court and the officials sealed the premises without the issuance of the written order from the Islamabad High Court, Monal’s lawyer added while pleading to nullify the orders of the lower court.

Turning down his plea, Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that we cannot overturn the IHC verdict. He served the notice to the federal government and respondents in the court and adjourned the hearing of the case until next week.

The premises of the hilltop restaurant was handed over to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and a Wildlife Educational Centre has been planned to establish to raise awareness about the protection and preservation of Margalla Hills National Park.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered capital authorities to seal off Monal Restaurant and take control of the Margalla Greens Golf Club built on encroached land.

