Aamir Liaquat and his wife Dania Shah's new intimate video goes viral
PTI MNA and controversial host Dr Aamir Liaquat continues to make headlines after he sparked a frenzy with his sudden announcement of a third marriage.
This time, the 49-year-old politician yet again created a furore as he posted an intimate video with his 18-year-old newly wedded bride.
Taking to social media, Aamir’s recent video spread like wildfire where he can be spotted cuddling with his third wife Syeda Dania Shah.
However, the keyboard warriors have spewed mean comments and called out the host for sharing 'inappropriate' and 'cringey' videos.
Earlier, Liaquat announced that he had tied the knot for the third time with an 18-year-old girl known as Syeda Dania Shah.
He shared pictures and videos with his new bride. "I would like to request all of my well-wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn.", he concluded
