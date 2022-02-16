Aamir Liaquat and his wife Dania Shah's new intimate video goes viral
Web Desk
01:45 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Aamir Liaquat and his wife Dania Shah's new intimate video goes viral
Share

PTI MNA and controversial host Dr Aamir Liaquat continues to make headlines after he sparked a frenzy with his sudden announcement of a third marriage.

This time, the 49-year-old politician yet again created a furore as he posted an intimate video with his 18-year-old newly wedded bride.

Taking to social media, Aamir’s recent video spread like wildfire where he can be spotted cuddling with his third wife Syeda Dania Shah.

However, the keyboard warriors have spewed mean comments and called out the host for sharing 'inappropriate' and 'cringey' videos.

Earlier, Liaquat announced that he had tied the knot for the third time with an 18-year-old girl known as Syeda Dania Shah. 

He shared pictures and videos with his new bride. "I would like to request all of my well-wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn.", he concluded

Dr Aamir Liaquat takes a dig at Captain Safdar in ... 03:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and known host Dr Aamir Liaquat continues to make headlines after he sparked a frenzy with ...

More From This Category
PSL7: Years-long feud erupts again as Ben Cutting ...
11:52 AM | 16 Feb, 2022
India's ‘Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
09:52 AM | 16 Feb, 2022
‘Jab We Met’ — Aamir Liaquat tells how he ...
01:44 AM | 16 Feb, 2022
Mansha Pasha and Aagha Ali's latest BTS video ...
06:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Peshawar University ‘closed’ to facilitate ...
08:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Blogger slams Ahad Raza Mir and Shahveer Jafry ...
05:56 PM | 15 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat and his wife Dania Shah's new intimate video goes viral
01:45 PM | 16 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr