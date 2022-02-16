Celebrities bid farewell to Bollywood's 'Disco Legend' Bappi Lahiri
Bollywood's Disco Legend Bappi Lahiri has passed away last night in Mumbai, India, leaving the fans heartbroken. 

India’s beloved singer who ruled hearts with his groovy tunes and eye-catching fashionable style was previously battling OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) and recurrent chest infection.

Known for revolutionizing the music of the late 70s-era, the iconic singer breathed his last at the age of 69, confirmed PTI.

Engulfing stars and admirers from all across the globe, Lahiri's demise was mourned with heartfelt tributes.

Bidding farewell to the disco legend, Celebrities like Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhter, Adnan Sami Khan, Shreya Ghosal, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, Ajay Devgn and Nimrat Kaur and many more took to social media to condole his demise.

Dubbed as a 'true rock star of India', the legendary singer had an impressive career and was lauded for beautifully expressing emotions.

The legendary singer composed songs for a number of super hit movies including Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Shola Aur Shabnam, among others.

