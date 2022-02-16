Celebrities bid farewell to Bollywood's 'Disco Legend' Bappi Lahiri

Bollywood's Disco Legend Bappi Lahiri has passed away last night in Mumbai, India, leaving the fans heartbroken.

India’s beloved singer who ruled hearts with his groovy tunes and eye-catching fashionable style was previously battling OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) and recurrent chest infection.

Known for revolutionizing the music of the late 70s-era, the iconic singer breathed his last at the age of 69, confirmed PTI.

Engulfing stars and admirers from all across the globe, Lahiri's demise was mourned with heartfelt tributes.

Bidding farewell to the disco legend, Celebrities like Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhter, Adnan Sami Khan, Shreya Ghosal, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, Ajay Devgn and Nimrat Kaur and many more took to social media to condole his demise.

Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti ???????? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2022

Yaad rahega aapka pyaar aur sangeet.. RIP #BappiDa ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/WMh53lfspX — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 16, 2022

Grew up listening your music , Bappi da, you had your own style and always a smiling face . Your music shall play on forever .. OmShanti, Shanti, Shanti. ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Gl5XY3dPwh — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 16, 2022

Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. ???? Shanti Dada???? You will be missed — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022

Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul. End of an Era. May your soul rest in peace ????????#RIP #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/WlSBwAdaCV — Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 16, 2022

Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji ???????? he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति ???????? — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2022

He was India’s First ‘ROCK STAR’!! He was full of love & generosity! Will miss him dearly… “Chalte Chalte… Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna… Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna… Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…” Rest in peace dear Bappi Da…???????? #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/a1VsE0vlWO — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 16, 2022

Shocked to hear about #BappiLahiri Ji's demise. Bappi Da, you have left the world, but you will stay in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences to the family. ॐ शान्ति ???? pic.twitter.com/Qyh2EbkKtg — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 16, 2022

A heartfelt tribute to legendary music composer and pop culture singer #BappiLahiri Ji. May his soul rest in peace. My Condolences to the family.???????? — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 16, 2022

The most iconic personality, a true rock star of our country. Have been so fortunate to have had your blessings through my career, got several opportunities to sing with you. Bappi da, you have gone too soon. Will miss you terribly. Rest in peace. Om Shanti????????#BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/OTmk6ho40e — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) February 16, 2022

God Bless you and your family Bappi Ji. You and your voice will live till the end of time in our hearts!#RIP #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/GgARaMnCdI — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) February 16, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Dubbed as a 'true rock star of India', the legendary singer had an impressive career and was lauded for beautifully expressing emotions.

The legendary singer composed songs for a number of super hit movies including Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Shola Aur Shabnam, among others.