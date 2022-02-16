India's ‘Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Share
MUMBAI – Famous Indian music composer Bappi Lahiri, who was known for wearing flashy jewelry and groovy tunes, passed away at the age of 69.
Legendary composer and singer, fondly known as Bappi Da, died at the CritiCare Hospital in a neighborhood of Mumbai. The late singer was hospitalized for around a month and was discharged earlier on Monday.
Reports in Indian media claimed that his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was then again shifted to a medical facility as he was facing multiple health issues.
The Director of the hospital Dr. Deepak Namjoshi told a news outlet that the musician died due to obstructive sleep apnea shortly before midnight.
The legendary singer composed songs for a number of super hit movies including Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Shola Aur Shabnam, among others.
One of the most striking and distinctive facts about Lahiri was his ornamental bling as he always wear gleaming gold chains and bracelets. His flashy velvet jackets and sequinned robes were also a trademark style. He earlier revealed that his love for gold was due to his fondness for American rockstar Elvis Presley.
Meanwhile, political leaders and celebrities expressed their grief at the passing away of one of the finest musicians.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the Bappi. In a social media post he said, "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”
Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022
More to follow...
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan sees further decline in daily Covid count as positivity ...10:26 AM | 16 Feb, 2022
-
- Petrol soars to all-time record price of 160 per litre in Pakistan09:26 AM | 16 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:10 AM | 16 Feb, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 February 202208:43 AM | 16 Feb, 2022
- ‘Jab We Met’ — Aamir Liaquat tells how he met Dania Shah (DP ...01:44 AM | 16 Feb, 2022
- Mansha Pasha and Aagha Ali's latest BTS video wins hearts06:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Peshawar University ‘closed’ to facilitate Gul Panra for PSL ...08:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022