India's ‘Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

MUMBAI – Famous Indian music composer Bappi Lahiri, who was known for wearing flashy jewelry and groovy tunes, passed away at the age of 69.

Legendary composer and singer, fondly known as Bappi Da, died at the CritiCare Hospital in a neighborhood of Mumbai. The late singer was hospitalized for around a month and was discharged earlier on Monday.

Reports in Indian media claimed that his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was then again shifted to a medical facility as he was facing multiple health issues.

The Director of the hospital Dr. Deepak Namjoshi told a news outlet that the musician died due to obstructive sleep apnea shortly before midnight.

The legendary singer composed songs for a number of super hit movies including Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Shola Aur Shabnam, among others.

One of the most striking and distinctive facts about Lahiri was his ornamental bling as he always wear gleaming gold chains and bracelets. His flashy velvet jackets and sequinned robes were also a trademark style. He earlier revealed that his love for gold was due to his fondness for American rockstar Elvis Presley.

Meanwhile, political leaders and celebrities expressed their grief at the passing away of one of the finest musicians.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the Bappi. In a social media post he said, "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

