PIA set to launch direct flights to Australia for the first time in history

KARACHI – As the Oceanian country welcomes international tourists after two years of hiatus, Pakistan International Airlines has decided to start two weekly flights to Sydney.

Reports in local media quoting a spokesperson of the national flag carrier said PIA planned to operate the flights initially from Lahore and Karachi to the port city of Sydney while flights from the federal capital are also on the cards.

The initiative will cut travel time by around one-third. Abdullah Hafeez told a publication that direct flights would be happening for the first time ever as the airline conducted a feasibility study.

Reports also mentioned that direct flights will commence in late March or early April, while the airline has yet to receive authorization from the Australian aviation authority.

As there is no direct flight to the smallest continent, passengers from the South Asian country travel for 34 to 35 hours with stopovers.

Earlier, a foreign consultant has given a synopsis to Pakistan’s national airline, according to which PIA will be able to reach break-even by 2025 and will record 3.4 percent profits next year. The business plan covers the period from 2022 to 2026.

It also suggests that PIA will see its assets growing up from the current $1.196 billion to $2.183 billion.