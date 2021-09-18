PIA to operate chartered flights to UK after Pakistan taken off England's 'red list'
11:48 AM | 18 Sep, 2021
PIA to operate chartered flights to UK after Pakistan taken off England's 'red list'
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate chartered flights from Islamabad to London and Manchester after the United Kingdom decided to take Pakistan off its ‘red list’ for international travel after five months.

Reports in local media quoting sources said national flag carrier has decided to operate the flights through a chartered company to facilitate the passengers waiting a long to travel between Pakistan and UK.

British Secretary of State for Transport Rt Hon Grant Shapps also shared the development on its Twitter stated Pakistan will finally be removed from the red list on September 22 (Wednesday).

“We’ll also be introducing a new simplified system for international travel from Mon 4 Oct, replacing the current approach with a single red list and simplified measures for the rest of the world —  striking the right balance to manage the public health risk as No.1 priority,” he said in another tweet of the series.

The development came as the United Kingdom updated its travel advisory. Turkey, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Oman are among the eight countries that came off the UK red list in the recent review.

Previously, lawmakers in Britain had also criticized their government for keeping Pakistan on its ‘red list’ whilst promoting India to the ‘amber list’ for international travel despite a clear difference in the COVID-19 situation in both countries.

