PML-N activist arrested for running ‘malicious campaign’ against PM Imran’s wife
LAHORE – Federal Investigation Agency has detained a social activist for running a ‘malicious campaign’ against the first lady.
Reports in local media said the accused, Sabir Mahmood, was arrested in Model Town on Monday for allegedly running a ‘propaganda campaign’ against the Bushra Bibi. Officials also seized the mobile phone and other belongings of the detained man.
Law enforcers are stepping up the hunt for members wanted for their alleged role in a smear campaign. “More arrests are expected in this matter,” FIA said.
As the development was trending on social sites, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also took to Twitter and called for Hashmi’s return. “Hashmi's abduction in broad daylight depicts government's revulsion,”, she wrote while posing support with the activist.
صابر محمود ہاشمی کا دن دہاڑے اغوا حکومت کی بدحواسی کی گواہی دیتا ہے۔ کیا عمران خان کوئی مقدس گائے ہے کہ جسکی لوٹ مار اور ناکامیوں پر تنقید نہیں کی جاسکتی؟— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 14, 2022
پوری پارٹی اس وقت @SabirMehmood26 کے ساتھ کھڑی ہے۔ FIA کو بھی چاہیے کہ اس ختم ہوتی حکومت کا آلہِ کار بننے سے گریز کریں۔
On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed disappointment over the social media campaign targeting his relationship with the first lady and termed it “pathetic and intolerable”.
Khan while chairing his views said unchecked media freedom is devastating and such smear campaigns targeting personal lives should be discouraged.
Earlier, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib called out ‘certain quarters’ for pushing ‘fake stories’ about the PM’s wife and asked them to stay away from cheap tactics such as dragging an apolitical woman into politics.
