PML-N activist arrested for running ‘malicious campaign’ against PM Imran’s wife

Web Desk
10:21 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
PML-N activist arrested for running ‘malicious campaign’ against PM Imran’s wife
Share

LAHORE – Federal Investigation Agency has detained a social activist for running a ‘malicious campaign’ against the first lady.

Reports in local media said the accused, Sabir Mahmood, was arrested in Model Town on Monday for allegedly running a ‘propaganda campaign’ against the Bushra Bibi. Officials also seized the mobile phone and other belongings of the detained man.

Law enforcers are stepping up the hunt for members wanted for their alleged role in a smear campaign. “More arrests are expected in this matter,” FIA said.

As the development was trending on social sites, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also took to Twitter and called for Hashmi’s return. “Hashmi's abduction in broad daylight depicts government's revulsion,”, she wrote while posing support with the activist.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed disappointment over the social media campaign targeting his relationship with the first lady and termed it “pathetic and intolerable”.

Khan while chairing his views said unchecked media freedom is devastating and such smear campaigns targeting personal lives should be discouraged.

Is First Lady Bushra Bibi really staying at close ... 09:14 PM | 13 Feb, 2022

LAHORE – Farah Khan, a close friend of the First Lady Bushra Bibi, has denied the reports that the latter has ...

Earlier, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib called out ‘certain quarters’ for pushing ‘fake stories’ about the PM’s wife and asked them to stay away from cheap tactics such as dragging an apolitical woman into politics.

Shahbaz Gill rejects reports of a fight between ... 08:03 PM | 13 Feb, 2022

LAHORE – A close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Sunday that the government was going to move court ...

More From This Category
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,597 new infections, ...
09:23 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
Zahir Jaffer submits new evidence in court to ...
11:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Five IB officials suspended for brutal assault on ...
10:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
COAS Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses matters ...
09:59 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Terrorist killed as security forces foil suicidal ...
08:35 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Pakistan, Iran vow not to allow terrorists to use ...
09:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir celebrate Valentine's Day in style
04:25 PM | 14 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr