Is First Lady Bushra Bibi really staying at close friend's house in Lahore? Farah Khan clarifies reports

LAHORE – Farah Khan, a close friend of the First Lady Bushra Bibi, has denied the reports that the latter has left Bani Gala after a fight with Prime Minister Imran Khan and now she is staying at her house in Lahore.

A journalist had claimed a day ago that Bushra Bibi had "got into a fight with PM Imran Khan" and left Bani Gala for Lahore where she would be staying at her close friend Farah's house. The journalist’s statement spread on social media like a wildfire and was widely shared in WhatsApp groups.

When contacted by the media, Farah rejected the news of a fight between Khan and Bushra and their separation. She said the first lady was not staying at her place.

"I am surprised how someone made this up because Bushra Bibi has not visited Lahore in a long time," Farah said. "The first lady is still in Bani Gala with her husband and they didn’t have any fights."

جھوٹ پر مبنی واٹس اپ میسیج کے ذریعے وزیراعظم اور خاتون اول کے خلاف پراپیگنڈا کیا جا رہا ہے۔ خاتون اول میرے گھر قطعا قیام پذیر نہیں اور بنی گالا اسلام آباد میں موجود ہیں۔ سیاست میں اتنا نیچے نہیں گرنا چاہیے کہ لوگوں کی ذاتی زندگیوں پر جھوٹ بولے جائیں. — iam Farah Khan (@farahkhan_92) February 12, 2022

Farah said that people's personal lives should not be dragged into politics and denounced the "fake propaganda" about the first lady.