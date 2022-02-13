Is First Lady Bushra Bibi really staying at close friend's house in Lahore? Farah Khan clarifies reports
Web Desk
09:14 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
Is First Lady Bushra Bibi really staying at close friend's house in Lahore? Farah Khan clarifies reports
Share

LAHORE – Farah Khan, a close friend of the First Lady Bushra Bibi, has denied the reports that the latter has left Bani Gala after a fight with Prime Minister Imran Khan and now she is staying at her house in Lahore.

A journalist had claimed a day ago that Bushra Bibi had "got into a fight with PM Imran Khan" and left Bani Gala for Lahore where she would be staying at her close friend Farah's house. The journalist’s statement spread on social media like a wildfire and was widely shared in WhatsApp groups.

When contacted by the media, Farah rejected the news of a fight between Khan and Bushra and their separation. She said the first lady was not staying at her place.

"I am surprised how someone made this up because Bushra Bibi has not visited Lahore in a long time," Farah said. "The first lady is still in Bani Gala with her husband and they didn’t have any fights."

Farah said that people's personal lives should not be dragged into politics and denounced the "fake propaganda" about the first lady.

Shahbaz Gill rejects reports of a fight between ... 08:03 PM | 13 Feb, 2022

LAHORE – A close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Sunday that the government was going to move court ...

More From This Category
Shahbaz Gill rejects reports of a fight between ...
08:03 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
PHF set to launch Pakistan’s first ...
07:18 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
Iran's interior minister due in Pakistan tomorrow
06:32 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
Irshad Bhatti's wife passes away in Islamabad
02:38 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
Local body elections: Re-polling underway in 13 ...
01:10 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
Khanewal lynching: PM Imran reiterates ...
12:21 PM | 13 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah struggles to cut her birthday cake (VIDEO)
06:00 PM | 13 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr