Shahbaz Gill rejects reports of a fight between PM Imran and First Lady Bushra Bibi
Web Desk
08:03 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
Shahbaz Gill rejects reports of a fight between PM Imran and First Lady Bushra Bibi
LAHORE – A close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Sunday that the government was going to move court against the journalist who issued “insulting and fabricated” statements against First Lady Bushra Bibi.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said "strict legal action will be taken against those who spread false news about the first lady".

A journalist had claimed a day ago that Bushra Bibi had "got into a fight with PM Imran Khan" and left Bani Gala for Lahore where she would be staying at her friend Farah Khan's house.

The journalist’s statement spread on social media like a wildfire and was widely shared in WhatsApp groups.

When contacted by the media, Farah Khan rejected the news of a fight between Khan and Bushra and their separation. She said the first lady was not staying at her place.

"I am surprised how someone made this up because Bushra Bibi has not visited Lahore in a long time," Farah said. "The first lady is still in Bani Gala with her husband and they didn’t have any fights."

Farah said that people's personal lives should not be dragged into politics and denounced the "fake propaganda" about the first lady.

As against the rumours, Gill said, both Bushra Bibi and Prime Minister Imran Khan are currently in Islamabad and the reports about their separation are completely baseless.

