Shehbaz Sharif calls on Chaudhry brothers in Lahore after 14 years
Opposition approaches government allies to make no trust motion successful
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, called on former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the opposition gears up to bring a no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government.
The PML-N delegation comprised former Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ataullah Tarar and Shabbir Usmani.
Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Shafey Hussain also attended the meeting.
Both sides discussed overall political situation in the country and matters of mutual interests.
Shehbaz, on behalf of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif inquired after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and conveyed best wishes for latter's health.
Sharif asked for the PML-Q’s support for the no-confidence move as an opposition-led alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement, flocked together to make the no-confidence motion a success. However, Chaudhary brothers have reportedly asked for more time for deliberations.
PML-N Central Executive Committee has already authorised Shehbaz Sharif to establish contacts with political parties before tabling no-trust move against the PTI government.
Last week, former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also met with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leadership in the Punjab capital. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi, Moonis Elahi, and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema were present at the meeting.
Some reports also suggest that PML-N leaders already held a secret meeting with PTI estranged leader Jehangir Tareen. The PML-N is active and ready to meet everyone in the political struggle aimed at ousting the incumbent setup.
