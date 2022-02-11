PDM decides to bring no-confidence motion against PM Imran

LAHORE – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman announced on Friday evening the opposition alliance had decided to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fazl said this while addressing a press conference in the provincial capital. He was flanked by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz. Earlier, Fazl chaired a meeting of the PDM in Lahore. Other members of the anti-government alliance joined the meeting via video link.

Fazl said the alliance would contact the government's allies and take them on board to acquire a voting majority in the National Assembly to bring a no-confidence motion to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PDM chief said all opposition parties that were present at the meeting decided that this "illegal government should be sent packing".

"We will first do our homework. We cannot talk about a definite timeframe for this move," he said, adding that government's allies should keep the plight of the masses in their mind and make a decision accordingly.

Answering a question, the PDM chief said all the "homework" relating to the no-confidence motion will be completed before the Opposition's planned long march, which is set to begin on Pakistan Day (March 25).

"The PDM has announced the no-confidence motion at this stage because we have a firm intention of doing so," he said.