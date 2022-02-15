‘Cruelty and ignorance,’ Tariq Jamil on Khanewal lynching
Web Desk
11:19 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
‘Cruelty and ignorance,’ Tariq Jamil on Khanewal lynching
Share

LAHORE – Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil expressed grief at the lynching of a man who was stoned to death in the latest case of blasphemy-related violence.

Jamil while condemning the incident said no one except the court had the right to punish any citizen under Sharia – legal practice derived from Islamic teachings.

The Tableeghi Jamaat scholar termed the incident as cruelty and ignorance. Last year in December, the noted scholar also condemned the lynching of Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Kumar, who was killed by a charged mob in Sialkot.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister aide on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also condemned the deplorable incident saying all persons involved in the incident would be brought to justice. It is the jurisdiction of the state to punish any culprit after completing the legal procedure, he said.

On Saturday, a mob killed Mushtaq Ahmed for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran in central Pakistan. More than 100 people have been arrested in connection with the killing on Saturday in the district of Khanewal in Punjab province.

Khanewal lynching: Over 100 arrested as PM Imran ... 11:44 AM | 14 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Police in the most populous region Punjab have apprehended more than 100 persons, including 21 prime ...

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the case would be "dealt with the full severity of the law" and asked for a report on police officers accused of failing their duty to save the man. Our government had "zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands, he said.

The killing comes on the heels of Sialkot incident in which a Sri Lankan factory manager was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob over blasphemy, also in Punjab province.

Blasphemy accused lynched by mob in Khanewal 10:26 AM | 13 Feb, 2022

MULTAN – A violent crowd took part in an apparent lynching in Tulamba, Khanewal district on Saturday, beating a ...

More From This Category
PM Imran launches Pakistan's first instant ...
11:42 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
PML-N activist arrested for running ‘malicious ...
10:21 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,597 new infections, ...
09:23 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
Zahir Jaffer submits new evidence in court to ...
11:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Five IB officials suspended for brutal assault on ...
10:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
COAS Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses matters ...
09:59 PM | 14 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir celebrate Valentine's Day in style
04:25 PM | 14 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr