Blasphemy accused lynched by mob in Khanewal
The man was beaten to death and was hanged as the violence was triggered by blasphemy allegations
Share
MULTAN – A violent crowd took part in an apparent lynching in Tulamba, Khanewal district on Saturday, beating a man to death and then hanging his body from a tree, police said.
The harrowing incident comes two months after a Lankan factory manager was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy.
Reports in local media said the man was accused of desecrating the Holy Quran. Local police reportedly allowed the accused to leave the police station in order to prevent themselves.
An eyewitness claimed that a police team reached the area before the incident and held the suspect but the violent crown took him away from police custody.
The middle-aged man was then dragged to a nearby location, where a crowd of people tortured him to death and the law enforcers remained silent. In dreadful clips shared on social sites, the deceased can be seen being thrown down on the floor where scores of people can be seen thrashing him.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Nasir Saqib speaking with the media said that it was too early to deny or affirm anything at the moment. He added the deceased was not a resident of that area.
Pakistan convicts first person in Sri Lankan ... 06:44 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
GUJRANWALA – An anti-terrorism court Friday sentenced a man to one year in jail for supporting the suspects ...
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) and ordered an inquiry into the incident and a stern action against those involved in the killing.
Man accused of blasphemy walks free after 10 ... 12:21 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – A sessions court on Monday acquitted a man after 10 years as it set aside life imprisonment awarded to ...
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Blasphemy accused lynched by mob in Khanewal10:26 AM | 13 Feb, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif to meet Chaudhry brothers today after 14 years09:52 AM | 13 Feb, 2022
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 13 Feb, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 February 202208:41 AM | 13 Feb, 2022
- Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan hilariously respond to fans' query about ...04:20 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Hania Aamir trolled online after birthday pictures go viral03:23 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Sonia Mishal looks stunning on her Nikkah ceremony02:51 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022