Blasphemy accused lynched by mob in Khanewal

The man was beaten to death and was hanged as the violence was triggered by blasphemy allegations

Web Desk
10:26 AM | 13 Feb, 2022
Blasphemy accused lynched by mob in Khanewal
MULTAN – A violent crowd took part in an apparent lynching in Tulamba, Khanewal district on Saturday, beating a man to death and then hanging his body from a tree, police said.

The harrowing incident comes two months after a Lankan factory manager was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy.

Reports in local media said the man was accused of desecrating the Holy Quran. Local police reportedly allowed the accused to leave the police station in order to prevent themselves.

An eyewitness claimed that a police team reached the area before the incident and held the suspect but the violent crown took him away from police custody.

The middle-aged man was then dragged to a nearby location, where a crowd of people tortured him to death and the law enforcers remained silent. In dreadful clips shared on social sites, the deceased can be seen being thrown down on the floor where scores of people can be seen thrashing him.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Nasir Saqib speaking with the media said that it was too early to deny or affirm anything at the moment. He added the deceased was not a resident of that area.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) and ordered an inquiry into the incident and a stern action against those involved in the killing.

